ICJ to decide on future course of action in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Govt

India said on Thursday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will take a decision on the future course of action in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges, as both the countries have made their submissions before it.

India had in September last year submitted its written pleadings to the ICJ in Jadhav’s case.

In its counter-submission in December last year, Pakistan had rejected India’s plea for consular access to the death row prisoner, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its “spy”.

“The submissions have been made by both the sides. The decision on the future course of action is to be taken by the International Court of Justice.

“Are they going to ask for further submissions or are we moving towards a decision-making process? That is something the ICJ is supposed to decide,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question on the status of the case.

India had on May 8 last year moved the ICJ for instituting proceedings against Pakistan for violations of the Vienna Convention in the matter of the detention and trial of Jadhav and had requested immediate suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused.

The ICJ had suspended the death sentence pending final judgement.