ICMR recommends ‘complete' ban on e-cigarettes

Apex research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended a “complete” ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, including e-cigarettes, saying their use can initiate nicotine addiction among non-smokers.

In a white paper released on Friday on World No Tobacco Day, the ICMR said e-cigarettes adversely affects the cardiovascular system, impairs respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to cigarette smoking and is responsible for severe respiratory disease.

It also poses risk to foetal, infant and child brain development, the white paper said.

The release of the white paper comes amid a raging debate over the harm reduction aspects of ENDS with some organisations claiming that they help in smoking cessation and are less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

First Published: May 31, 2019 23:33 IST