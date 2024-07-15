The Indian Council of Social Science Research has invited study proposals on the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission to assess the socioeconomic impact of the scheme to provide tap water in all rural households and analyse the challenges faced in its implementation. ICSSR invites research proposals on government’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme

The council, an autonomous body under the education ministry, has invited the proposals in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development goal that focuses on clean water and sanitation for all, which was adopted by India in 2015.

The idea is to evaluate the impact of mission on rural water access, quality and management, according to a notification issued by the council earlier this week. “The research will focus on evaluating the socioeconomic impact of the JJM on the beneficiary Indian households, identifying and analysing the challenges faced in the implementation and sustainability of JJM, and examining the role of community involvement, with a focus on gender and inclusivity, in the success of JJM,” the council said.

The state research institution also aims to develop strategies to overcome identified challenges and boost the mission’s effectiveness. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government seeks to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households through taps by 2024.

The call for empirical research projects on the mission is to collect evidence-based, primary data-driven studies done on the Har Ghar Nal Yojana (water tap in every home scheme), ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh said. “The researchers are expected to contribute databases on the social impact of the scheme and provide further insights and policy suggestions,” he said.

The council has set up five priorities, which include impact on health and well being, sustainability of water resources, community and gender inclusion, policy governance, and technological innovations. “The idea is to assess how the JJM scheme contributes to improved health outcomes and quality of life in rural areas,” it said.

Earlier in March, the council had invited proposals on Vision Viksit bharat@2047 to trace the country’s developmental journey by undertaking empirical studies. Last year, the ICSSR gave a special call for short-term research proposals to assess the reach and socioeconomic impact of 31 government schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, New Education Policy, Mudra Yojana and Startup India, among others.