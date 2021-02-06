Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
A 26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at Mira Road in Thane district following an argument over ₹20, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.
The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them ₹20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.
"The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.
His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.
A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
