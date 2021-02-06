Thane civic body budget: Ambitious projects kept on hold for now, says TMC chief
The revenue loss to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on the backdrop of the pandemic has affected many developmental projects in the city. The corporation has not allocated any budget for several ambitious projects like the waterfront development, Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS), water transport and sports complex at Mental Hospital among others.
The TMC chief, Dr. Vipin Sharma, informed that the budget was only allocated for important projects this fiscal year.
Sharma said, “We have not allotted any budget to projects that are not immediately important or are still in the primary stage. We have, instead, shortlisted those projects that are halfway or 70 per cent to 80 per cent complete, and the work was delayed during lockdown. These mainly include flyovers, Rail Over Bridges or other transport projects that impact the residents. In the next six months, if we get enough revenue for these projects, we will allot it.”
The corporation had earlier proposed ₹2154.02Cr for capital expenditure, which was cut down to ₹1,057.36Cr this year. The waterfront development and water transport were some of the ambitious projects of the corporation along with the PRTS.
Sharma informed that some of the projects that will be taken up includes the third Kalwa Creek Bridge, Kharegaon ROB, Diva ROB, extended Thane station at Mental Hospital, Thane East Satis, Subways, Coastal Road, Road widening and Light Rail Transit.
