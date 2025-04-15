If crude oil is cheaper, why haven’t petrol, diesel prices declined: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on the rising fuel prices which is burdening common citizens, adding that the current ruling dispensation’s policies have driven up the prices of essential fuels to benefit private and public oil companies. She alleged that citizens were being “looted” to serve the interests of oil companies. (PTI photo)

“Since the BJP government came to power, the oil companies earned around ₹39.54 lakh crore in the last 11 years. If the price of crude oil is low, why are petrol and diesel prices not being reduced? There is a corrupt system behind this,” said Alka Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, at a press conference in Delhi.

India’s average crude oil import price fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since August 2021 even as benchmark Brent crude on Monday opened below $65.

“The BJP has looted the public to fill the treasury of the party with donations,” she said, further questioning the BJP about the “share of profits” it allegedly received.

“Either the government has not paid attention, or it is reluctant to address the matter where the prices of crude oil are falling in the international market, but the private companies are earning profits at high prices,” she added.

She also demanded that the inclusion of petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to help reduce fuel prices and warned of a nationwide protest by the Mahila Congress over the issue.

Lamba urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament dedicated to discussing inflation.

