'If I were deputy chief minister, I would've resigned': Aaditya Thackeray's dig

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Eknath Shinde government over losing projects, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday attacked deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and said had he (Aaditya Thackeray) been in the post of the deputy chief minister in the present government, he would have resigned as Fadnavis's image is at stake. "I would have opted for fresh polls," Aaditya Thackeray said as he also demanded the resignation of industries minister Uday Samant. Also Read | MVA, BJP leaders met Airbus, Tata reps before Centre inked deal

Hitting out at chief minister Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray said CMs of other states like Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Chouhan, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot came to Maharashtra considering inter-state investment relations, but Eknath Shinde did not go anywhere.

The latest flashpoint between the two factions of the Shiv Sena is the loss of the Tata-Airbus project which again went to Gujarat. After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, Maharashtra lost four projects including the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, the Medical Device Park, the Bulk Drugs Park and this Tata-Airbus project.

“When we went to Davos, myself, Desai and Nitin Raut could bring in investment to the tune of ₹80,000 crore... it was the same central government. So, if the MVA government and the Centre could work and bring investment to Maharashtra, then why did their engine fail?" Aaditya said.

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the loss of the Tata Airbus project and said the Uddhav Thackeray government did not take any decision on the project. "No discussion was held by the (previous) government with regards to Airbus. I can say with responsibility there is no official mention at the government level with Airbus regarding the (aircraft) plant," the minister said.

"The minister told the media that they will bring the Tata-Airbus project into the state, but he failed, Now I want to ask the CM to accept the resignation of the industry minister," Aaditya Thackeray said.

