‘If Kasab had entered Jamia with a gun...’: Kapil Mishra’s latest salvo

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:16 IST

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday waded into the controversy over video clips of December 15 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia saying that even Ajmal Kasab, who was hanged for the Mumbai terror attack, would be termed “innocent” had he entered the university library with a gun.

Over the past two days, a series of videos have emerged of the incident two months after the alleged police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia.

“If that day Kasab had rushed in the library with his gun, he would be called an innocent....” Mishra tweeted in Hindi, days after a crushing election defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

In one of the video which surfaced online, police can be seen beating students as they try to escape in the Jamia library. In another video, some youths can be seen rushing into the library room, some of them with their faces covered. Some of the policemen also had their faces covered.

The Jamia Millia University has denied leaking the footage while the Delhi Police has said that its special investigation team (SIT) probing the violence in Jamia Nagar area on December 15 will analyse all the video clips to establish the exact sequence of the events on the day.

Mishra, a former lawmaker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year after falling out with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the run up to the Delhi assembly election earlier this month, he sparked a major controversy saying the polls would be an India-Pakistan contest. The comment led the Election Commission to slap him with a ban on campaigning. He was among those BJP leaders who ran a hyper national campaign.

Mishra, who fought the election from his old constituency of Model Town, lost to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by over 11,000 votes.