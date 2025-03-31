If people want, we will form new party: Yatnal

Former Union Minister and Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has signalled the possibility of launching a new political party, citing growing demands from his supporters for a ‘Hindu party.’ He stated that a final decision would be made based on public sentiment, with an announcement potentially on Vijayadashami. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

While clarifying that his opposition is not against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yatnal launched a scathing attack on senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra. He accused them of sidelining Hindutva advocates and engaging in ‘adjustment politics’ with Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Yatnal was recently expelled from the BJP for six years for alleged indiscipline. The party’s disciplinary panel, in a letter signed by Om Pathak, cited repeated violations of party discipline despite prior assurances of good conduct. Responding to his expulsion, Yatnal questioned the charges, asserting that he had never violated the party’s ideology or supported opposition parties.

He warned that if the BJP continues to be controlled by the Yediyurappa family, the party could face significant electoral setbacks. According to Yatnal, many Hindus in Karnataka feel unprotected under the current BJP leadership, leading to growing calls for an alternative political force. He reiterated that if public opinion favored a new party, he would move forward with its launch. “If people want a new party, we will establish it on Vijayadashami,” he declared, signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape.

Accusing the BJP leadership of promoting dynasty politics, Yatnal alleged that Vijayendra was involved in multiple scams, including the PSI recruitment scam and a commission scandal. “Modi speaks against corruption and dynasty politics, yet Vijayendra remains in the party despite allegations against him,” he said.

Yatnal urged the BJP high command to reassess its dependence on the Yediyurappa family and instead focus on leadership that aligns with the party’s core values. He suggested that a new political formation could better serve Karnataka’s interests, particularly in the northern regions, and work towards protecting Sanatana Hindu Dharma. He also claimed that supporters were willing to contribute financially to establishing a new party.

Minister of Women and Child Development, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, responded to Yatnal’s comments by saying, “He is a senior leader and also a tall leader from our community (Lingayat). But the way he speaks, I feel there is something wrong with him.” When asked about his hint at launching a new party, she said, “May God bless him and may he build a new party in the state.”

Asserting that he had not engaged in any indiscipline, Yatnal challenged the BJP to provide evidence supporting his expulsion. He claimed that his removal was orchestrated to suppress dissent and shield the interests of a few within the party. “I have never gone against the party’s ideology, nor have I supported the Congress or JD(S). My expulsion is nothing but an attempt to remove those who question corruption and nepotism,” he said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra and leader of the opposition R Ashok didn’t respond to questions on the announcement.