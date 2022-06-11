'If Prophet Muhammad was...': Taslima Nasreen amid row over controversial remark

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as she said if Prophet Muhammad was alive today, he would have been shocked to see the madness of the 'Muslim fanatics' around the world. The statement came as protests erupted in several states on Saturday forcing authorities to suspend internet services in some parts. "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place," the Muslim author who prefers to call herself an atheist said. Day of protests: From Delhi to Ranchi, stir over Prophet remarks rocks India

In wake of the protests following Friday prayers, all internet services were suspended in Ranchi in Jharkhand and in Howrah in West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur while Delhi witnessed a massive congregation of protesters outside Jama Masjid. Internet services were snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns and Srinagar city as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir.

The Union home ministry asked the police heads of all states and the Union territories to be prepared and alert after sporadic incidents of violence were reported.

As the row started from a television debate where then BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma took part and made a controversial remark about the Prophet, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday appealed to Muslim scholars to not participate in the debates of television channels whose 'purpose is only to ridicule Islam and make fun of Muslims'.

