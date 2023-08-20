'If Rahul Gandhi says something…': Sanjay Raut on India-China border issue

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raked up the India-China border issue during his visit to Ladakh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led ruling government. “China captured India's land and the PM not accepting it is an injustice to the country,” Raut said. Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut

“China has captured India's land and there is evidence of it as well. If the defence minister and the prime minister does not accept this, I think it is an injustice to Mother India,” Raut told the news agency ANI.

He added, “If Rahul Gandhi says something, he says it thoughtfully."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is currently on a Ladakh visit, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that no one entered the Indian side of the line of actual control was untrue and can be confirmed by anyone in the area.

“Here, the concern is of course the land that has been taken away by China. People have been affected in a big way because their grazing land has been taken away… The PM said not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here," Gandhi told reporters near Pangong lake.

He also raised questions over the Union territory status given to Ladakh after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

"There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh. They are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want more representation and unemployment is also a concern. People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by representatives of the people, the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera thanked Gandhi for raising the issue. “Any other Prime Minister would have gone to these areas and sent a loud signal to China. Our PM whimpered a clean chit. Thank you @RahulGandhi for sending out the much-required message to China and the world. This is our land,” Khera posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI)