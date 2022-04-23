'If Ravan comes and offers…': Narayan Rane slams Sena amid Hanuman Chalisa row

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday attacked the Shiv Sena amid the Hanuman Chalisa row and said Shiv Sena can go to anyone, any party that offers them the chief minister post, taking a dig at Shiv Sena walking out of its alliance with the BJP to form the government in the state with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. "If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years, they will go with him," Narayan Rane said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Narayan Rane's comments came amid a high-octane drama unfolding in the state over Hanuman Chalisa. Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife independent MP Navneet Rana had earlier announced that they would visit Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree on Saturday and chant Hanuman Chalisa. To foil their plan, Shiv Sena workers reached the politician couple's house and gheraoed them. After a day-long drama with Sena, BJP leaders exchanging continuous barbs, the Rana couple called off their plan. In the evening, police registered a case under IPC section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, etc.) against the Rana couple.

While Shiv Sena leaders claimed there was a bigger conspiracy behind the Rana couple's plan, they claimed they did not want to disturb the law and order situation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday, Ravi Rana said.

