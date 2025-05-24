‘If terrorism is rabid dog, Pakistan is wild handler’: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Japan

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a fiery speech in Tokyo, on Thursday said India would not kneel to the fear of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Abhishek Banerjee during a visit to Tokyo as a part of an all-party delegation stressed the need for global cooperation against Pakistan sponsored terrorism(File)

During an interaction with the Indian community as a part of an all-party delegation to Japan as part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach to expose Pakistan, Abhishek Banerjee said, “We are here to share the message and the truth that India refuses to bow down. We will not kneel to fear. I belong to a political party that is in the Opposition. It is in the public domain that I have said that Pakistan needs to be taught a lesson in the language they understand.”

He added, “If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is a wild handler. We first need to bring the world together to combat this wild handler. Otherwise, this wild handler will end up breeding and raising more rabid dogs.”

Banerjee stated that India had handled the conflict with Pakistan responsibly and had ensured that their actions were precise and non-escalatory in nature.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Pakistan portrays itself as a victim, says TMC MP

The TMC MP stated that India had approached Japan as it was a strategic partner, and to warn the nation of Pakistan's involvement in breeding terrorism.

"We are here from different parties, united in our fight against terrorism. We have come with proofs. Today it is India, tomorrow it will be another country," he said.

Banerjee added, “Pakistan always portrays itself as a victim. After 15 days of waiting, we neutralised nine terror bases in Pakistan without endangering a single civilian life. We want to expose the actual face of Pakistan."

Banerjee also pointed out that The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the terror attack which led to the death of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. He said that it was a well-known fact that Pakistan had obscured the LeT's role in terror attacks for years.

The TMC MP is part of a delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, which includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah as well.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.