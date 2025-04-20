'If the country is run by the CJI...': Bengal BJP MLA supports Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul on Sunday lent her support to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over the latter's remark against the Supreme Court, saying there wasn't a need for the parliament if the country was being run by the apex court and the Chief Justice of India. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul in Kolkata(PTI file photo)

"He has said the right thing. The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. Then how can the Chief Justice of India deny the President's order? How can he deny the decision of MPs and policymakers of the nation? If the country is run by the CJI and the Supreme Court, then there is no need for the Parliament. Everything should be done by the CJI then," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

What Nishikant Dubey said

Dubey has courted a controversy after he accused the Supreme Court of judicial overreach.

"The top court has only one aim: 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and the State Assembly should be shut," he said earlier this week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from Dubey's remark.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements," said BJP chief JP Nadda in a statement.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday condemned the remark.

“What Nadda ji has said is just a whitewash. If the BJP is serious, then they can remove them and tell them that we will not be able to support them. Targeting the judiciary cannot be accepted under any circumstances,” he said.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad also shared a similar sentiment and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country.

"This is the latest fashion of the BJP. Their fringe elements will speak against the Constitution, tri-colour and secularism, and they will quietly say that we distance ourselves from this statement. PM Modi should apologise to the country for the statement made by Nishikant Dubey," he said.

With inputs from ANI