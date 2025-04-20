‘Damage control’: Congress on BJP chief Nadda distancing from Nishikant Dubey's SC remark

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the ruling party distanced itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

“The distancing of the outgoing BJP President from the atrocious remarks made by 2 BJP MPs on the Chief Justice of India carries little meaning. These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on X.

“The outgoing BJP President's clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy,” Ramesh added.

Ramesh hit out at outgoing BJP president JP Nadda's reaction to Dubey's remark, saying,"But the outgoing BJP President is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high Constitutional position. What does he have to say about these remarks? Does the BJP subscribe to them?"

Nishikant Dubey SC remarks row

Nishikant Dubey told ANI,"There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female...Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case,” Dubey told ANI.

“Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to do regarding the Bills. When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, 'Show us the paper'. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao,” he added.

On the other hand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma had said,"There is an apprehension among the public that when Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, the rights of the Legislative and Judiciary were clearly written...According to the Constitution of India, no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme."

Nadda distanced himself from the remarks by Dubey, saying,"The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements."