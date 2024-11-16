If we stay on right track, India can become No. 1 in 20 years: RSS chief

If we stay on the right track, India can become Number 1 in the world in the next 20 years, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering of educators, researchers, and students at the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s three-day “Vision for Viksit Bharat-VIVIBHA 2024” conference in Gurugram on Friday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering during the inauguration of 'Vision for Viksit Bharat' conference at SGT University in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI)

Bhagwat said that the country was a global leader in various fields until the 16th century. “We made many important discoveries, but after that, we stopped,” he said.

He said we must make India Number 1 globally and set our own standards rather than copying others and added that true development is not limited to economic growth but should involve the development of both the mind and intellect. “Development is not just about economic gain but should be a blend of both mental and material prosperity,” he said.

On the relationship between spirituality and science, he said “both aim for the welfare of humanity” and added that t attain liberation (moksha), one must renounce worldly attachments.

Speaking on the importance of young researchers, Bhagwat said they play a critical role in giving concrete shape to the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

He said that education should not be commercialised and true progress will come when India becomes self-sufficient and powerful.

“If we stay on the right track, in the next 20 years, we can become number one in the world,” he said, adding, “I pray that God grants me the time and health to see India become Number 1 in the world.”

Addressing the young researchers, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath said, “You all saw the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3, and it was not a one-day job. It is the result of years of hard work in our space research.”

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who also spoke at the conference, said India does not need to imitate anyone.

Our sages have taught us this...Whenever researchers gather at one place with determination and dedication to dedicate their best for the betterment of society, nation, and humanity, it is a great sacrifice...Whatever you achieve in life, return it back to the world in many folds. The joy that is derived from it is the Indian tradition,” he said.