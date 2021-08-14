If your name is Neeraj, you’re up for goodies!

What’s in a name? Well, if you are named Neeraj, then there’s certainly a lot you got in thy name! Free chhole bhature, or ice cream, or even free fuel is actually on offer if you are the one who shares your name with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. In fact, some of these deals or goodies can also be claimed if you share a common surname with the Olympic gold medallist. Cool... right?

A Delhi-based eatery, Sita Ram Diwan Chand, recently offered free chhole bhature to those named Neeraj. (Photo: Abhinav Saha/HT (For representational purposes only))

Eateries and restaurants across India are cashing in on the recent popularity of the Olympic champion, by serving free meals and discounts to anyone who is a namesake of Chopra, who recently became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field event at the Tokyo Games. Take for instance, Sita Ram Diwan Chand, a Paharganj-based eatery in Delhi, which is famous for its Chhole Bhature! To celebrate the victory of Chopra at the world level, this place is offered free Chhole Bhature, on August 13, to anybody named Neeraj! And since then, their phones haven’t stopped ringing. “Ever since we posted this offer on our social media handles, we’ve been getting so many enquiries from anyone and everyone who is named Neeraj. People are simply loving the offer, and planning to come over with their families!” says a manager from the food outlet.

Dilli ke Chhole Bhature have a tough competition with Maharashtra-based SavlaHari Pot Ice Cream & Mastani, which is offering free ice cream to anyone named Neeraj Chopra! There’s also an offer of 50% discount, which can be availed by those named Neeraj or with the surname Chopra. “Hey Neeraj, don’t forget to bring your Aadhar card,” says Kavan Patel, from an Ahmedabad-based fast food restaurant, which is offering Chinese food and a pizza meal for all the Neerajs! Patel adds, “The whole country is celebrating and we wanted to as well. Our offer it on till August 15. People are thrilled with this offer! Itna rush hai; sab apne friends ko saath leke rahe hain, aur phir social media pe bhi share kar rahe hain.”

And then there’s Countryside Meadows restaurant based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It’s offering 50% discount on food to everyone named Neeraj. Pushkar Sharma, from the restaurant, says, “Our social media team came up with this idea. Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal for our country. Us khushi mein whoever is named Neeraj, we are giving them a 50% discount on food! We were earlier giving offers on only Wednesdays, but then so many people by the name of Neeraj have come forward that we expanded the offer to more days... Yeh jeet, humare desh ke liye garv ki baat hai, and we are doing this to celebrate that expression of pride and joy.”

Not just food, there are other offers as well, for those named Neeraj! Like a gas station in Bharuch, Gujarat has found a unique way to honour the athlete, by offering free fuel up to ₹501 for people sharing their name with the golden boy! This offer has been availed by 28 people so far, on showing their identity proof, and were also felicitated with bouquets. Also part of this list is Girnar Ropeway service in Junagadh, which has announced free ropeway rides for people named Neeraj, till August 20.

Are you Neeraj, too?

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

