IIM Calcutta ‘rape’ accused granted bail; court says complainant ‘unreachable’

The accused in the alleged rape case at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) was granted bail on Saturday by the Alipore Court in West Bengal, news agency ANI reported. The court noted that the complainant has remained "unreachable" and has not cooperated with the investigation.

The accused, a second-year MBA student, had earlier been remanded to seven days in police custody. He was released after furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000, the ANI report added.

The complainant, also associated with the premier institute, had alleged that the accused raped her inside the boys' hostel last Friday. Based on her FIR filed at Haridevpur Police Station, the student was arrested the following day.

Complainant is in incommunicado mode, say police

The police on Tuesday requested CCTV footage from July 11 covering the entire IIM-Calcutta campus as part of their investigation into the alleged rape of a woman by a student inside a hostel, news agency PTI reported, citing an officer.

They noted inconsistencies in the woman’s statement and aimed to verify which areas of the campus she had visited during her stay that day.

Investigators also contacted the IIM-Calcutta administration, seeking permission to question three students who had been in touch with the accused after the incident, the officer added.

"We have sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus. We need to see which places the survivor had gone inside the campus," the officer said.

He further mentioned that the woman has not yet agreed to undergo a medico-legal examination in connection with the investigation.

"She is in an incommunicado mode. We are trying to get in touch with her," he said.

According to police sources, the woman had spent approximately two and a half hours on the campus.

They pointed out discrepancies in her account regarding how long she remained at the institute, prompting the request for CCTV footage to verify the time she entered, where she went, and when she left.

An officer from Haridevpur Police Station said, "There are certain discrepancies in her claims about the duration of her stay at the campus of the IIM-Calcutta. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, which place she visited, and what time she left."

To investigate the matter further, a nine-member special investigation team has been formed, headed by an assistant commissioner from the South West Division.

