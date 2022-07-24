IIM-A to study Tata Memorial Hospital telemedicine model in Bihar

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) will study the telemedicine model of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Muzaffarpur, a unit of the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Mumbai, and the recruitment transformation in the state health department to customize different training modules for healthcare workers in Bihar, said a faculty associated with the programme.

“We will study the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) telemedicine model in Muzaffarpur, where we are given to understand it is being successfully used, and see the technology-based interventions there,” said paediatrician Dr Rajesh Chandwani, a faculty at the IIM-A and the programme chair for the training programme of the State Health Society, Bihar.

“We will study the inputs from the TMH, Muzaffarpur, with insights of Tata’s technology-based interventions in public health system at primary and community health centres near the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka to contextualise a training module for Bihar,” added Dr Chandwani.

Bihar’s State Health Society (SHS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIM-A on July 18 to impart leadership and motivational training to its personnel to improve service delivery in the public health sector.

“Established in January 2020 and housed in a pre-fabricated structure, we extended outdoor consultation to around 1,800 patients through telemedicine in the first year itself. We began with full-fledged treatment of cancer patients after posting of doctors at our centre from February 4, 2021,” said Dr Ravi Kant Singh, officer-in-charge of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

The IIM, said Dr Chandwani, will also study the human resources (HR) recruitment process of Bihar’s health department to develop different training modules for healthcare workers.

“We are told that the health department has been able to fast-track many recruitments and complete them in three years, which otherwise used to take 10 years,” said Dr Chandwani.

“We will use them as examples to develop the content for training modules for Bihar healthcare workers so that they are not alien and they find them doable,” he added.

He said the state health department also wanted the IIM to focus on digitisation of the health system.

The IIM, Dr Chandwani said, had done different studies to work out best practices in different sectors in India and will use them for customising training modules for Bihar.

The state health department has roped in the IIM to develop a public health leadership programme for different levels of healthcare workers, including those under the National Health Mission, the state government as well as those in programme delivery.

“The training will not just be on a particular theme for doctors, but will cut across themes and involve those involved in hospital management,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the SHS.

“The training will involve a whole gamut of issues, including inter-personal behaviour, time management and work-flow reengineering to improve healthcare delivery,” added Singh.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy secretary-cum-HR in-charge of the SHS said Bihar was the first state to focus on HR training of healthcare workers.

“Most training in the health sector focuses on technical issues, involving doctors, nurses and paramedics. Ours is the first to focus on HR training of workers,” he said.

