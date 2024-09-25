IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey wins journalist of the year trophy

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has officially announced the winners of the IIMCAA Awards 2024, recognising excellence in journalism, advertising, and public relations. The event was marked by the crowning of Anup Pandey as the ‘journalist of the year', a title accompanied by a trophy, certificate, and a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh. Winners of IIMCAA Awards 2024

In the agriculture reporter of the year category, Shagun Kapil emerged victorious, receiving a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Other awardees, spanning diverse categories, were honored with trophies, certificates, and cash rewards of ₹50,000.

The winners across various categories were:

Rajat Mishra (Publishing Reporting)

Abhinav Goel (Broadcast Reporting)

Surabhi Singh (Producer)

Muhammad Sabith U M (Publishing Reporting in Indian Languages)

Shatarupa Samantaraya (Broadcast Reporting in Indian Languages)

Saransh Jain (Advertising)

Shillpi A Singh (PR)

Ofactor (Ad Agency)

Kaizzen (PR Agency)

The ‘Jury Special Mention’ category recognised noteworthy entries that narrowly missed out on the top honours. Awardees in this section included:

Abhishek Angad, Ritwika Mitra, Ashutosh Mishra, Manish Mishra, and Nidhi Tiwari (journalist of the year)

Diwash Gahatraj (agriculture reporting)

Parimal Kumar and Vishnukant Tiwari (broadcast reporting)

Rohan Kathpalia (producer of the year)

Supriya Sundriyal and Nikhil Swami (PR)

Distinguished attendees included former principal director general of PIB Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia; ADG Raj Kumar; special commissioner of the Delhi government Sushil Singh; and Rahul Sharma, managing director of the US-India Business Council. The event was presided over by IIMCAA president Simrat Gulati, while executive president Gayatri Shrivastava hosted the ceremony.

During the event, a souvenir book featuring the profiles and accomplishments of the award winners was released by Awards Auditor Unni Rajen Shanker, Convenor Vineet Handa, Coordinator Puja Mishra, and General Secretary Deeksha Saksena.