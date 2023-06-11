IIT alumni group to launch ‘FACT’ to mentor students, parents

In line with the government of India’s YUVA platform, an initiative for mentoring budding authors, a group of alumni from different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to launch a platform dedicated to counselling and fostering networks among students, faculties, and parents. ‘FACT’ will be launched by Akhil Bharatiya Prathibha Utthan Abhiyan, a society established by alumni and faculties of different IITs, on June 15. (Representative Image)

The initiative, ‘FACT’, will be launched by Akhil Bharatiya Prathibha Utthan Abhiyan (ABPUA), a society established by alumni and faculties of different IITs, on June 15.

In a statement issued by Shashank Chaturvedi, secretary, ABPU, and an IIT BHU alumnus, said that this platform will enable various forms of mentoring, including peer-to-peer, senior-to-junior, faculty-to-student, faculty-to-parent, and even community mentoring. “Recognising the critical junctures in students’ educational journeys where they often face the daunting task of choosing the most suitable path, FACT aims to ensure that no student is left behind due to a dearth of knowledge or proper guidance,” he said.

Explaining the objective behind the initiative, he said that it is to empower every child to attain their envisioned career goals so that they can contribute their utmost to India’s ambitious aspiration of becoming a $40 Trillion economy by 2047.

In the first year of its operation, FACT is onboarding all IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs in India. “As the initiative will gain momentum, we will onboard schools, colleges, and universities across India. Over the next 2-3 years, we will extend the mentoring ecosystem to include NEET, CUET, CLAT, UPSC and all disciplines conceivable. In total we are looking to touch more than 20 crore students over the period of next 5 years,” Chaturvedi said.