Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Bombay suspends agreements with Turkish universities

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 12:32 AM IST

IIT Bombay currently has student and faculty exchange programs with some Turkish institutions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to suspend all its agreements with universities in Turkey, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The institute shared the update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying, “Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."

This decision follows similar moves by other Indian institutions, including IIT Roorkee, which recently paused collaborations with Turkish counterparts.

IIT Bombay currently has student and faculty exchange programs with some Turkish institutions.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IIT Bombay suspends agreements with Turkish universities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On