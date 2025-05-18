IIT Bombay suspends agreements with Turkish universities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to suspend all its agreements with universities in Turkey, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The institute shared the update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying, “Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."

This decision follows similar moves by other Indian institutions, including IIT Roorkee, which recently paused collaborations with Turkish counterparts.

IIT Bombay currently has student and faculty exchange programs with some Turkish institutions.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.