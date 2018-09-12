IIT-Guwahati student commits suicide, leaves note saying engineering sucks

An 18-year-old student of IIT Guwahati allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as she was unhappy about pursuing engineering, police said.

Nagashree SC, a first-year mechanical engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her Dhansiri hostel room at the IIT campus on the outskirts of Guwahati, according to local police.

Nagashree hailed from Hosanagara near Shimoga in Karnataka.

“Her roommate had gone to attend classes. When she returned she found the room locked. She made phone calls to Nagashree which went unanswered. She then informed the security,” an IIT spokesperson said.

IIT security officials got in touch with the local police who broke open the door of the room and found the first semester student hanging from the ceiling fan.

A brief suicide note written in English was found in the room.

“She seemed to be depressed that she had to pursue engineering. She also wrote how she could not fulfil the expectations of her parents,” Sanjib Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, said.

“Engineering sucks,” she wrote in the suicide note, according to Saikia.

“It has been barely one-and-a-half months since she joined the course,” the IIT spokesperson said adding that she had undergone the mandatory counselling session for first-year students recently.

“Nothing abnormal was noticed in the interaction,” the spokesperson claimed.

IIT Guwahati has four counsellors for around 6,000 students, according to the spokesperson.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 18:17 IST