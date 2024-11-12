Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT, Isro ink MoU to set up centre for research in thermal sciences

ByDivya Chandrababu
Nov 12, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Thermal problems regarding design, analysis and testing of various components could be performed by leveraging the expertise of IIT Madras faculty, according to a statement from the institute

IIT Madras and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) signed an MoU on Monday to establish a Centre of Excellence for research in “Fluid and Thermal Sciences”. It aims to be a nodal centre for spacecraft and launch vehicle-related thermal management research activities of Isro, which has provided a seed funding of 1.83 crore.

The statement from the institute said that the centre will serve as a key research hub for Isro, focusing on spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management challenges. (HT Photo)
The statement from the institute said that the centre will serve as a key research hub for Isro, focusing on spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management challenges. (HT Photo)

Thermal problems regarding design, analysis and testing of various components could be performed by leveraging the expertise of IIT Madras faculty, according to a statement from the institute.

Manu Santhanam, dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras and Victor Joseph T, director, Directorate of Technology Development & Innovation (DTDI), Isro, in the presence of Project coordinator Professor Arvind Pattamatta, department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and other stakeholders from IIT Madras and Isro.

The statement said: “The centre will serve as a key research hub for Isro, focusing on spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management challenges. The fund for the centre will also cover essential infrastructure and equipment, and for future projects in fluid-thermal sciences.” The projects will cover critical areas, including spacecraft thermal management, combustion instability in hybrid rockets, and cryo-tank thermodynamics. The centre will also enhance collaboration between ISRO scientists and IIT Madras faculty, in innovation in fluid and thermal sciences, the statement stated.

“This Centre of Excellence will foster a unique industry-academia interface, allowing Isro scientists and IIT Madras faculty and students to collaboratively advance research in critical areas of thermal science,” Pattamatta said. “By addressing complex thermal engineering challenges, we aim to contribute significantly to the nation’s space program and strengthen India’s self-reliance in space technologies”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //