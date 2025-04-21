IIT Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room; suicide suspected

A 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student from Maharashtra was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. Police suspect that the fourth-year student died by suicide. This is the second such case on the IIT Kharagpur campus this year. The student was found dead when his classmates went to his room. (Sourced)

The institute informed the campus community about the student’s death in an email. “As we mourn [the] passing of our beloved student, we urge you to approach counselling and support services available...in case such support is needed.”

The student was found dead after his classmates knocked on his door. When they did not get any response, they alerted the authorities, who informed the police. The police recovered the body.

In January, a 21-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at IIT Kharagpur. A fourth-year student from Telangana died by suicide in October 2023. A third-year student from Kerala was found dead on the campus in June 2024.