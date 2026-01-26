IIT-Madras director Kamakoti conferred with Padma Shri

Chennai: Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti was conferred the Padma Shri award in the science and engineering category known for his work in computer architecture research and national security. Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti.

“The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Kamakoti said in a video statement from inside his car late Sunday evening after the awards were announced. “Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

Kamakoti Veezhinathan received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IT Madras. He joined the faculty of IIT Madras in 2001 and took over as its Director in January 2022.

He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board. He was also the Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Indian government’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He serves in the Technology committees of the National Stock Exchange and Reserve Bank of India.

As of 2025, IIT Madras has secured the top rank in the engineering category for the 10th consecutive year in NIRF 2025 and in the overall category for the 7th consecutive year. “Our success comes from working in a cohesive, coordinated, and focused manner on goals set under a five-year strategic plan,” Kamakoti had told HT in an interview in 2025. “We strictly adhered to this roadmap, with faculty, staff, students, alumni, industry partners, government funding agencies, and the education ministry all contributing in a highly coordinated way.”

He specializes in the area of Computer Architecture, Information Security and VLSI Design. He heads the Microprocessor Development Program and the Information Security Education and Awareness Program at IIT Madras funded by the Indian government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He is appointed as a member of the institute body of AlIMS in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.