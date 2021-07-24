Illegal arms license case: CBI launches multiple raids across J&K, Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday began raids at multiple locations, including at premises of bureaucrats, in Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi in connection with its probe into an alleged illegal arms licenses case.

The CBI registered the case in 2018 a year after Rajasthan’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unearthed the scam. The ATS arrested over 50 people for their alleged involvement in the illegal issuance of the licences. According to the ATS, over 3,000 permits were illegally granted allegedly in the name of army personnel.

Deputy magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir are accused of issuing the licenses in bulk allegedly based on forged documents to non-residents between 2012 and 2016 “in lieu of monetary consideration” in violation of norms, people aware of the matter said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police initially probed the case before it was handed over to the CBI.

“The CBI is conducting searches at around 40 locations in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi. They include official and residential premises of then public servants including IAS (Indian Administrative Service officers) and around 20 gun houses in the ongoing investigation of the case related to arms licences racket,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

The CBI in December 2019 carried out searches at over a dozen locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon, and Noida in connection with the case.