Illegal constructions on Kaziranga animal corridors still remain

GUWAHATI: As many as 21 out of 22 constructions, including a government guest house, on animal corridors in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve are yet to be demolished, in violation of the Supreme Court’s order, according to an official letter.

The letter, written on February 15 by Kaziranga’s field director P Sivakumar to Assam’s chief wildlife warden MK Yadava, provides the details of the illegal constructions on six of the nine corridors located in Nagaon, Karbi Anglong (East) and Golaghat districts.

These include a government guest house in Haldhibari, a wine shop, six parking lots, five resorts, residential buildings, a marriage hall, two restaurants, a cafe and a hotel. Other than taking down a boundary wall of a resort in the Haldhibari corridor in Golaghat district, all other structures were still not removed, the letter said.

The constructions hinder movement of wildlife from the national park, especially during the annual floods that submerge a large portion of Kaziranga. In April 2019, the top court had banned all new constructions on the animal corridors and ordered removal of existing structures.

Sivakumar asked Yadava in the letter to request the Assam government “to issue necessary instructions” to district authorities to “remove illegal construction and to ban vehicle parking on the animal corridors and also stop clearing of natural patches and earth cutting”.

On November 3 last year, Assam had sought three months’ time from Supreme Court’s central empowered committee to remove the encroachments and constructions from the animal corridors. But it failed to keep to the deadline.

The state government’s assurance came following directions by empowered panel in October to remove all construction on the animal corridors. The move followed a report filed in September, which indicated that despite the apex court ruling in April 2019, new structures have been built in these areas.

