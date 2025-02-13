Illegal fishing practices causing mass death of olive ridley turtles on Tamil Nadu coast: Experts

Carcasses of over 1,300 endangered olive ridley turtles have been discovered along the coast of Chennai and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu in the past three weeks, and the continuing deaths highlight the prevalence of harmful fishing practices, such as bottom trawling and gill nets, along the southern edge of the Bay of Bengal coast, conservationists said on Wednesday. Policemen inspect Olive Ridley turtles at Kovalam Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)

Though the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1983 stated that trawl boats must operate at least five nautical miles (approximately 9.26 km) from the shore, reserving the exempted zone for artisanal fishermen who use smaller boats, commercial fishing companies continue to violate these regulations. “Although the state government has established a task force to strengthen regulations on trawl fishing, enforce the use of turtle excluder devices (TEDs), and limit the horsepower of boat engines following the series of mass deaths that made headlines, large-scale fishing companies frequently evade these regulations through manipulation and offers of favours,’’ said S Selavarajan, chairperson of Chennai-based conservation initiative Green Circle.

TEDs are metal grids that allow turtles to escape from trawl nets. However, many large-scale fishers hesitate to use them, arguing that these devices could decrease their catch. C Anburose, a fisherman operating a mechanised boat on the Kasimedu coast near Chennai, said that with the ocean’s resources dwindling, even a slight reduction in the catch could greatly affect his income and survival. “There have been no efforts by the fisheries department to introduce improved TED models or to compensate fishermen for the months they are required to use them,” he added.

According to Chennai wildlife warden Manish Meena, during meetings with fish worker collectives along Tamil Nadu’s shores, forest and fisheries authorities have warned that the government would reduce subsidies if trawl boats were found operating without turtle excluder devices. He added that the state has impounded 30 trawler boats and filed charge sheets against 172 more for violating the Fishing Regulation Act.

In Tamil Nadu, turtle excluder devices have been mandatory since 2017.

“In addition to seizing boats that are caught fishing within the prohibited zone of 5 nautical miles, the government has decided to establish an Integrated Biodiversity Conservation Centre (IBCC) in Point Calimere and Kodiyakarai, which will focus on outreach efforts related to olive ridley turtles among the fish workers,” Meena said.

“The seized trawler boats will not be allowed to sail into the sea until the joint director of fisheries reviews the situation and the violators are properly punished. This process is expected to take at least a month. For a first offence, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed, and in some cases, the boats may be impounded and their fuel subsidies cut,” he said.

“On the 34-km stretch of coastline from Marina Beach in Chennai to Kovalam in Chengalpattu, dead sea turtles are not uncommon to be washed up on the shore during mating season. However, the deaths reported this year are of an alarming proportion,’’ said Shravan Krishnan, a volunteer of Chennai-based Sea Turtle Conservation Network.

This year, conservationists reported counting 1,300 dead sea turtles by February 10, more than three times the usual number. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu forest department offered a “more conservative“estimate of 706 turtles by January 23 but has since declined to provide any further counts. Meanwhile, the forest department has formally requested the Indian Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu coastal security group to join the patrols to protect the turtles from deep-sea trawlers.

“We will have three teams patrolling within five nautical miles daily. Additionally, we have requested that the animal husbandry department send their veterinarians to perform post-mortem examinations on the deceased turtles, as the wildlife veterinarians are experiencing severe burnout,” said Rakesh Kumar Dogra, chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF).

“Last Saturday, approximately 85 new carcasses washed ashore in Chennai. In Kovalam, 21 deaths were reported. Additionally, traditional fishermen have noted that hundreds of dead turtles are floating in the open sea, and they expect the current wave to bring them to the coast in the coming days,’’ he said.

Sundar Rajan from the environmental organisation Poovulagin Nambargal said that sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining the marine ecosystem’s balance. Olive Ridley turtles feed on invertebrates and crustaceans found on the sea floor, aiding in releasing oxygen stored there. Scientists estimated that only one out of every 1,000 hatchlings that reach the ocean survive to adulthood; most become prey for larger marine animals.

Dogra said that a task force, consisting of representatives from all relevant departments, had been established following a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary. Dogra said that long-term studies and monitoring, including telemetry research, are set to begin soon. Additionally, plans have been put in place to involve police in monitoring and addressing trawler violations.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal took suo motu notice of the issue on January 30, criticising the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to regulate trawlers and enforce the use of TEDs despite previous orders.

The recent surge in turtle deaths coincides with an unusually rough monsoon season. As reported by the India Meteorological Department, the northeast monsoon of 2024 has persisted well beyond its usual last date of December 31, leading to particularly turbulent seas.

President of the All India Mechanised Boats Fishermen Welfare Association JP Jesuraj said that solely blaming fishermen is unfair. He has been tracking currents and wind patterns daily since 2018 and noted that this season has been particularly unusual. “During the onset of the Tamil Thai month, the sea is typically calm. But this year has been different. The online (easterly) current could push objects back to the shore, which might explain why dead carcasses from Andhra Pradesh are washing ashore in Chennai,” he said.

Ecologist Kartik Shanker believed that existing fisheries laws cover many regulations necessary to protect turtles. However, the challenge lies in improving compliance by engaging all stakeholders, especially those involved in trawling. Kumar said that protecting critical turtle habitats can also benefit local fishermen.

“When we secure areas for turtles, it not only aids conservation but also supports the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen, who typically do not venture far into the sea,” he said.

“The Tamil Nadu forest department must collaborate closely with fishermen, while the fisheries department needs to adopt a more serious approach to understanding where and what fishing activities are taking place,” Kumar added.

Wildlife biologist R Suresh Kumar advocated for a more unified approach that involves identifying key mating and congregation areas in the sea, a strategy that should closely involve the fisheries department and local communities.

However, the department’s limited resources and workforce make it challenging to enforce regulations effectively, said a section of fisheries officials.

“Monitoring such vast ocean areas also presents logistical difficulties. Collaboration between fishermen, conservation groups, and technological tools such as apps to track turtle activity will be crucial,” they added.

Fishermen said that in addition to trawlers, gill nets, and squid nets, sea turtles face significant threats from the plastic waste overwhelming the ocean. “Why can’t the government construct barriers to prevent plastics from entering the sea?” asks Sundar. He also raises concerns about the growing number of hard structures, such as groynes, built along Tamil Nadu’s sandy beaches, damaging vital nesting habitats.