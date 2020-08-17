IMA Thane condemns Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s comment

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:18 IST

Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Thane chapter has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, condemning the comment made by the Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha (RS) member Sanjay Raut a day ago.

They have demanded Raut’s resignation, as RS MP, following his off-the-cuff remark to a Marathi news channel on Sunday that “compounders are better … I always take medicines from a compounder…”

They took exception to the comment, as doctors have been front-line workers amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and many have succumbed to the viral infection while treating patients.

“At a time, when the world is trying to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, we expect a more positive outlook and encouragement towards our work and efforts. We have drawn the CM’s attention to his (Raut) comment,” said Dr. Santosh Kadam, president, IMA’s Thane chapter.

“At such a critical time, we look up to the government and politicians to stand up for front-line workers. We are working at great personal risk and also our dependents. We cannot work efficiently and sincerely because of such a negative and derogatory comment. We are demoralised and urge necessary action against him (Raut),” the letter stated.