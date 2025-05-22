IMD forecasts heavy rain in coastal Maharashtra districts; yellow alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's South Konkan region for May 21-22. Fishermen removed their fishing boats from the Arabian Sea at Worli-Koliwada jetty after the state issued an alert for heavy rain and storms. Mumbai, India, May 21, 2025.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours, while a yellow alert is issued when there is a chance of moderate rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

"A low pressure will likely form around May 22 in the east-centre Arabian Sea and off the Karnataka coast. Looking into that synoptic situation, a yellow and an orange alert have been issued for the Maharashtra coast, South Konkan, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg," scientist Shubhangi Bhute of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, told ANI.

"The orange alert has been issued for May 21-22, and the yellow alert has been issued for North Konkan, including Mumbai. The rest of the ghat regions of Maharashtra--Nashik, Pune, and others--will have a windspeed of 50-60 kmph with heavy rainfall," she said.

Earlier in the day, the weather department reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

On Wednesday, IMD issued a red alert for the Uttara Kannada district as heavy rains battered several parts of the state.

The IMD on Wednesday had said that a low-pressure area was likely to form over the East Central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts and predicted it would likely move northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours.

The weather department also issued a series of warnings for fishermen across various coastal regions of India due to rough sea conditions.

A total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea has been declared for May 25-26. During the same period, fishermen were also warned against venturing along and off the Somalia coast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea.

Further, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from May 21-26 and over the Andaman Sea on 26th May.

Meteorologists have closely monitored the evolving system as it shows signs of further intensification.

While no cyclone has formed yet, the developing depression could potentially evolve into a cyclonic storm depending on the atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the coming days.