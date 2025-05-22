IMD warns of severe rainfall in Kodagu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned about severe rainfall in Kodagu district this monsoon, forecasting above-normal rainfall this year, stirring anxiety among residents again after the devastating 2018 floods. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inspects the overflowing drain area of the HBR Layout, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

IMD’s recent geological assessment highlights 43 locations in Kodagu as high-risk zones prone to landslides and floods. “Residents living along the banks of the Hattihole, Cauvery, and Lakshman Tirtha rivers must remain especially cautious,” said deputy commissioner and deputy magistrate Venkat Raja.

He further said that the district administration has ramped up precautionary measures and ordered inspections of all identified danger zones to monitor any signs of instability. “Plans are also underway to relocate 1,366 people residing in landslide-prone areas. A 24x7 control room will soon be operational to assist affected residents. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also expected to be deployed in the district.”

“Steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential services in these areas. Police, fire and emergency personnel, nodal officers, and volunteers have already been deployed in key locations. Additionally, the administration is considering setting up over 100 relief centres in flood-prone zones, equipped with all necessary infrastructure,” he added.

Coastal Karnataka has also seen its share of weather-related damage as Dakshina Kannada district had landslips at five locations (WHEN). Dakshina Kannada additional deputy commissioner G Santhosh Kumar said, “In Maripalla in the outskirts of the city, a portion of the culvert collapsed endangering a road connected to the major district road.”

Several areas in Mangaluru, such as Malemaru, Akash Bhavan, and Kottara Cross, experienced significant flooding. Udupi taluk has also been affected, with KG Road (Kolalagiri Road) near Brahmavar town and National Highway 66 partially flooded, disrupting traffic (ATTRIBUTION).

The Kalsanka culvert and nearby areas like Badagupete and the approach road to Krishna Temple parking also suffered inundation. In Manipal, the road from Udupi to Indrali was heavily flooded with muddy water mixed with laterite slabs and boulders.

Further north, a landslide near Khaira Cross in Kumta taluk on Wednesday noon blocked the Ankola-Sirsi highway. Kumta Tahsildar B Sadanand said, “Despite the danger, some vehicles were seen navigating the partially damaged Ankola-Sirsi road”. The public works department (PWD) has placed stones to block traffic and prevent accidents.

As the monsoon progresses, districts across Karnataka remain on high alert, bracing for the impact of intense rains and preparing to safeguard vulnerable communities.