IMD forecasts low-pressure area over Arabian Sea, says likely to intensify into depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area will likely form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 12 hours and is likely to move northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.(Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

“An upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels lies over east-central Arabian Sea off North Karnataka-Goa coasts at 08.30 IST of today, the 21st May 2025. Under its influence, a low-pressure area was likely to form within the next 12 hours and could move northward and strengthen into a depression,” the IMD said.

Also read | 10 flights diverted, over 50 delayed after heavy rains, hail hits Delhi

The agency also said unstable weather could prevail across parts of south and central India. This was mainly due to the formation of a trough extending from this cyclonic circulation to Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels.

Meteorologists believe that the weather system shows signs of further intensification. The developing depression could potentially evolve into a cyclonic storm depending on the atmospheric and oceanic conditions in the coming days.

In north-west India, another upper air cyclonic circulation existed at lower levels over Punjab and the surrounding region. An east-west trough extended from this system to eastern Bangladesh, and another circulation was observed over central Assam. This could contribute to potential rainfall and thunderstorm activity in India's northeastern states, the IMD said.

Also read | Delhi's ‘feel like’ temperature hits 50.2 degrees Celsius, minimum also at seasonal high

The IMD also requested fishing activities to be suspended in several regions due to expected high winds and rough sea conditions. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into East Central & southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and adjoining south Gujarat coasts and Lakshadweep area during 21st - 26th May,” the advisory read.

Fishermen were also asked to avoid venturing into the southwest Arabian Sea and the coast of Somalia.

Further, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from 21st to 26th May and over the Andaman Sea on 26th May.