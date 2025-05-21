Delhi's ‘feel like’ temperature hits 50.2 degrees Celsius, minimum also at seasonal high

The heat index or “feel like” temperature hit 50.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday, driven by persistently high levels of scorching heat and humidity. Mirage seen over the Kartavya Path as rise in temperature, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

This parameter measures how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. It is calculated using a formula that takes both ambient air temperature and relative humidity into account.

According to the Meteorological Office, Delhi's maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal, while humidity ranged between 64 and 34 per cent during the day. The highest minimum temperature was also registered at the season's highest at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) recently highlighted three key trends across North India; a rise in very warm nights, increasing relative humidity, and heightened heat exposure in dense, urban, and economically critical areas like Delhi, which falls under the high to very high heat risk category.

IMD on SW Monsoon

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds and hailstones at isolated places hit the national capital region late evening on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from scorching heat. The weather agency had forecasted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

The south-west monsoon, a lifeline for India's agriculture and drinking water needs, is expected to hit the state of Kerala in the next 4-5 days. “Conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, some more parts South and Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during the same period,” the IMD had said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p m stood at 213. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.