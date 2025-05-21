Dust storm, rain hit Delhi and Noida, bring relief from heat

Sudden dust storm accompanied by rain hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions prevalent in the national capital. A view of Commuters out during the heavy Dust Storms and rain showers in New Delhi,(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The storm hit just around 8 PM with sudden gusts of winds, and was followed by rain and thunder. While it caused a disruption in life, it also brought relief for the residents of the region from the intense heat experienced in recent days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR around 8.30 pm, warning of more intense weather activity over the next couple of hours.

Before the storm and rain, the "feels like" temperature in Delhi touched 50.2 degrees Celsius during the day on Wednesday with summer heat persisting and humidity going high.

The maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal, according to IMD, while humidity ranged between 64 and 34 per cent during the day.

The heat index, also known as the apparent or "feels like" temperature, measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

Meanwhile, the capital recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

The IMD forecast

IMD had a forecast of rain, along with thunderstorm for Delhi on Wednesday.

The temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius, along with an increased humidity level, causing unease among people outdoors.