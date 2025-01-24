IMD head gets American Meteorological Society award for cyclone forecasts

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) has conferred the Scientific and Technological Activities Commission (STAC) Outstanding Service Award 2025 on India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra. India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra. (IMD)

The award has been given in recognition of Mohapatra’s contribution to tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems in the Indian Ocean region through exceptional leadership and services that reduced loss of life and minimised damage.

Mohapatra is popularly known as the cyclone man due to his prediction of trajectories for cyclones Phailin (2013), Hudhud (2014), Sagar and Mekunu (2018), Titli and Luban (2018), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020), Biparjoy (2023), Remal and Dana (2024). He was elected World Meteorological Organization vice president in 2023 in recognition of his contributions.

Mohapatra was conferred the STAC award as the IMD celebrates its 150th anniversary and is launching Mission Mausam to help the country deal with extreme weather events often as a result of the climate crisis.

The accuracy of IMD cyclone forecasts increased from about 20% in the early 2000s to over 80% by 2020. “One of the best examples of IMD’s exceptional services is its tropical cyclone forecasts and warnings. After the devastating 1999 Odisha supercyclone, IMD’s cyclone forecasting capabilities improved substantially. In 1999, approximately 10,000 lives were lost in Odisha. But, in 2013, when a similar intense cyclone [Phailin] struck Odisha, fewer than 10 casualties were recorded,” said former earth sciences ministry secretary M Rajeevan last week.