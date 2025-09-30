IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Gujarat, Bengal, northeast and south; light showers in Mumbai, Pune | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for several states, including Gujarat, West Bengal, parts of the Northeast, and the southern region, while Maharashtra is expected to see light rain, with Mumbai and Pune likely to receive light to moderate showers until October 3. The weather department predicts light rain or thundershowers in parts of Marathwada from Tuesday for the next few days. (PTI file photo)

In Gujarat, IMD’s Monday update placed Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Porbandar under a red alert, while Amreli, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka are under an orange alert. The remaining districts are on yellow alert, with heavy rainfall predicted across the state until October 2.

Rain situation in Maharashtra

The weather department predicts light rain or thundershowers in parts of Marathwada from Tuesday for the next few days. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely across most areas of Konkan-Goa, a few areas in South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas in North Madhya Maharashtra. The wet spell is expected to continue until October 5.

IMD's prediction for Maharashtra for the next few days(IMD)

Light to moderate rain is likely in Pune until October 5.(IMD)

IMD's rain prediction for the next few days

West India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at most or many places, with heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next six days (except on September 30). Heavy showers are also likely over the Gujarat Region on September 29, and over Saurashtra & Kutch till October 2, with isolated very heavy rain on September 30.

East & Central India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are forecast at most or many places. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 30; West Bengal & Sikkim from October 2 to 4; Bihar from October 1 to 4; Jharkhand from October 2 to 4; West Madhya Pradesh on October 5; East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on October 4 and 5; and Chhattisgarh and Odisha from September 30 to October 3. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Gangetic West Bengal on October 2, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 3 and 4, and Bihar on October 4 and 5.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Bihar during the next seven days, and over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands until October 2.

Northeast India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at many or some places, with isolated heavy rain likely over Assam & Meghalaya from September 30 to October 5; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura until October 2; and Arunachal Pradesh from October 1 to 5. Very heavy rainfall is forecast in Assam & Meghalaya on October 2 and 3.

South Peninsular India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely at many or some places, with isolated heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on September 30 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam until October 2. Strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on September 30, and over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana from September 30 to October 3.

Northwest India: Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand on September 30, over Rajasthan from September 30 to October 3, and over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5.