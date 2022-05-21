Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala's 10 districts | Check details

Local bodies have been directed to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their respective jurisdictions and alert concerned government departments.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Saturday, while Wayanad till Sunday.(PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘yellow’ alert for at least 10 districts of Kerala and predicted heavy rainfall in these districts over the next 48 hours. It has issued the yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Saturday, while Wayanad till Sunday.

In order to release the excess water, the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams, news agency PTI reported. The water level at the Kallarkutty dam has reached the 'red alert'-level of 455 metres, hence, the shutters have been opened to release 300 cumecs of water.

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the people on the banks of river Periyar to remain vigilant due to the inflow of water. "Squally weather with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the North Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea," the IMD was quoted as saying by PTI.

A 'yellow' alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. A 'red' alert indicates rainfall over 20 cm while ‘orange’ indicates very heavy rainfall - between six and 20 cm.

According to the IMD website, Kerala has received 237 per cent excess rains from May 12 to 18. Normally, the state should receive 47.3 mm of rainfall during this period but Kerala received 159.3 mm. During the same period, Thiruvananthapuram showed a departure of 436 per cent of rain, while Kannur showed an increase of 377 per cent.

Torrential rains have battered Kerala over the past few days. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued directions to ensure authorities are prepared to handle natural disasters that are likely to follow, including landslides and flooding.

(With inputs from PTI)

