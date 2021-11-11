IMD issues orange alert for 8 districts of Kerala warning of heavy rainfall

A heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Kerala on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its weather bulletin, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state, indicating extremely heavy rain.

These districts are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Meanwhile, five others - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod - are put on yellow alert.

During this time, the wind speed is expected to reach 40-50 kmph over the Kerala coast. Those who reside in the hilly areas are urged to be vigilant for possible landslides.

There are three types of alerts - red, orange and yellow - that are issued by the IMD after analysing the weather conditions. The red alert is issued when there is an expectation of torrential rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

In view of the rain prediction, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the state, the IMD also warned in a statement.

This comes after a brief pause in the monsoon. In October, the southern state was ravaged by heavy downpour and subsequent landslides in the south-central districts. This has also led to the loss of 42 lives and six people going missing.

