IMD issues orange alert for parts of Kerala, heavy rainfall likely over the week

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 09:27 PM IST

The weather department issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala for three hours in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert for three districts in Kerala, as heavy rains lash parts of the state amid the onset of the Southwest Monsoon.

Kerala is expecting heavy rainfall as the onset of the Southwest Monsoon begins(AFP)
Kerala is expecting heavy rainfall as the onset of the Southwest Monsoon begins(AFP)

The weather department issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts of the state for three hours in the evening. It also issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 kmph were likely at one or two places in all these districts. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the state till May 24.

Heavy rainfall across western India

As per the department's forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in other western coastal states such as Karnataka, Goa and the Konkan region till May 24.

The intense rains are a sign of the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon. In other states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, which are also on the western coastal border, moderate rainfall is expected over the week.

The northeastern part of India and the sub-Himalayan section of West Bengal is also likely to face heavy rainfall over the next 5-6 days, the IMD stated in its recent press release. A low pressure cyclonic circulation is currently hovering above Karnataka and will likely intensify as it moves northwards from May 22.

Meanwhile in West Rajasthan and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, heatwave conditions are likely to persist till May 22.

