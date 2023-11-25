IMD issues orange rain alert for Mumbai, other MP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra cities

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, anticipating isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat region, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on Sunday. (File)

As per IMD's forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat region, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on Sunday.

IMD's X post on Saturday said, “There is a possibility of heavy rain along with hailstorm in West Madhya Pradesh on 26th November. The general public is requested to take weather related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas”

Regarding Rajasthan, the weather department mentioned, “There is a possibility of hailstorm in East Rajasthan on 26 November. The general public is requested to take weather related precautions and stay safe!”

“Stay alert Madhya #Maharashtra! There is an Orange Alert issued for heavy rainfall and hailstorm on November 26th. Make sure to stay prepared and safe at all times!” IMD's warning said on Saturday.

IMD indicated the possible formation of a Cyclonic Circulation in the South Andaman Sea and surrounding region by Sunday, likely resulting in a low-pressure system over the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday. This circulation might move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 29.

Additionally, the weather department forecasted light rainfall at isolated places in the Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India from Sunday until November 28. Thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 27 have been predicted.

Maharashtra rain

IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Palghar remains under this alert for Monday as well.

In Saturday's tweet, IMD warned about the possibility of heavy rain and hailstorms in Marathwada, “Heads up, #Marathwada! An alert is issued for isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with hailstorm on November 26th. Take necessary precautions and stay safe!”

For Sunday's forecast, IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and heavy rain in isolated areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Similar conditions are expected in isolated spots of North Konkan with heavy rain and gusty winds. In the districts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning, along with light to moderate rain and gusty winds. These weather patterns are expected to persist with light to moderate rain in these regions until November 28.

Rain updates in southern India

Intense rainfall swept across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and other regions of Tamil Nadu, prompting a warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre of continued rainfall in about 12 districts on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The overnight downpour led to sudden flooding in several areas. Despite the chilly weather, morning walkers ventured out during a brief lull before the anticipated heavy rainfall later in the day. Chennai regional meteorological centre reported moderate rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms in specific areas of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, as well as the coastal regions of Villupuram, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, relentless heavy rains in Kerala have created a flood-like situation in various cities until Thursday. Landslides were reported in the hilly terrains of Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, while extensive waterlogging in low-lying areas has disrupted the daily lives of residents.

