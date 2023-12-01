IMD issues orange rain alert for parts of TN, Andhra Pradesh amid cyclone ‘Michaung’ warning

Amid a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The weather agency has issued the rain warning for Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy rainfall with light to moderate rainfall at most places across the regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely on Saturday. (File)(Keshav Singh/HT)

The weather department said that the depression will further intensify into ‘deep depression’ on Saturday and is likely to become a cyclonic storm – ‘Michaung’ – by December 3. The storm is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai around December 4 evening, according to IMD.

In response to the depression formed, IMD has issued rainfall warnings to the parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states. Isolated heavy rainfall with light to moderate rainfall at most places across the regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely on Saturday. Further, on December4, very heavy rainfall at isolated places of the above mentioned regions is likely, according to the latest bulletin from the weather depatment.

In Odisha, an isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the south coastal and adjoining south interior region of the state on December 4 and 5.

Rain prediction for Tamil Nadu

The Chennai regional meteorological center's forecast for Saturday anticipates light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Additionally, heavy rain is expected at isolated spots in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

For Sunday, the weather department predicts light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. There is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in a few areas, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Moreover, heavy rain is likely in isolated places across Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

The weather department also suggests the likelihood of “extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu” on Monday.

Earlier, the Chennai met center's prediction for Friday indicated potential waterlogging in certain areas. The meteorological center warned of possible traffic disruptions in these zones and minor damage due to loose or unsecured structures.

Heavy rainfall persisted in parts of Chennai district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and the closure of schools and colleges, according to news agency ANI.

Rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh

The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots on Sunday and Monday. The weather department also forecasts extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 5.

Meanwhile, in the Rayalaseema region of the state, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated on Sunday and Monday.

