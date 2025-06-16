IMD issues red alert in 5 Kerala districts

Widespread damages were reported in the north Kerala districts on Sunday as the southwest monsoon intensified in the state. A woman and a child wade through water of the swollen Aluva Periyar River after heavy rainfall, in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department declared red alert in five districts and orange alert in six districts on Monday.

As per the latest update of the IMD, a red alert was declared in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, predicting extremely heavy rainfall there. While an orange alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Eranakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Educational institutions in nine districts are ordered to remain shut on Monday in the backdrop of the heavy rain prediction.

The monsoon has intensified in the backdrop of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal.

In Chellanam in Ernakulam district, tidal erosion led to damages in a large part of the coastal village. Raging sea-waters entered several houses in the village and led to residents relocating to relief camps and homes of relatives.

In Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, waterlogging was reported in residential areas due to heavy rain and improper construction of the service road of the NH 66.

In Kottapuram near Nileshwar in Kasaragod district, trees and electric poles fell on the road and led to suspension of traffic.

In Malappuram’s Kottakkal, a house located on a hilly terrain was damaged in a mudslide on Saturday evening. However, the family inside escaped unharmed.

Huge trees were uprooted, temporarily disrupting traffic in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad and at Chungam in southern Kottayam district. Fireforce personnel responded quickly, cutting and clearing fallen trees on the roads.

In Attapadi, a massive boulder rolled down onto a high-range road, blocking traffic for some time, locals said.

Landslide alert was issued in hilly areas of the northern districts on Sunday evening as heavy rains continued.

Mudslides in high ranges, inundation of low-lying areas and intense sea erosion in the coastal belts were reported across the state.

Though no major casualties were reported anywhere, sporadic incidents of damage to houses and vehicles were recorded in various places across the state.

With heavy rains continuing in Thiruvananthapuram, authorities issued a warning about increased water discharge into the rivers from Neyyar and Peppara Dams here.

Besides Neyyar and Peppara dams in Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Shiruvani Dam in Palakkad were also raised due to the increased water flow following heavy rains, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Pathanamthitta imposed a temporary ban on Sabarimala pilgrims from entering into Pamba Triveni and taking a dip due to rising water level in Pamba river.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body which manages the shrine, urged pilgrims to exercise caution as Pamba-Sannidhanam (temple complex) trekking path was experiencing intense rainfall.

With inputs from PTI