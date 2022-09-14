IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert in Mumbai, Thane amid incessant rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, and other parts of Maharashtra as incessant rainfall continues in several parts of the state. The regional meteorological centre in Mumbai has predicted “very likely heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara in view of heavy rainfall.

Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 13 and 15, heavy rainfall on September 14 and 16, and moderate rainfall on September 17, predicted the IMD. On Wednesday morning, several parts of Mumbai have been waterlogged due to the incessant rainfall.

A total of 28 districts have been reportedly affected due to heavy rainfall. The districts include - Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report, around 120 people have been killed in flood-related incidents in the state since June 1, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, several parts of Odisha and West Bengal have been receiving heavy rainfall. In view of incessant rainfall, the IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert from Thursday to Saturday for Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi districts.

An 'orange' alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' - between six and 20 cm. A 'red' alert indicates rainfall over 20 cm while 'yellow' Indicates between six and 11 cm of rainfall.