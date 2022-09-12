Pune may continue to witness intense rainfall till Sept 14: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is likely to be rigorous till September 15 and thereafter active over Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said the weather department has updated and issued their forecast for the city and district.

“Orange alert is issued for ghat regions in and around Pune city till September 14. For Pune, rainfall is likely to be moderate with one or two intense rainfall spells during this time,” he said.

Heavy rainfall and flooding occurred in Pune district during the monsoon season in June and July this year as per the data released by IMD. The weather department confirmed that intense rainfall events are on the rise as various studies show that extreme events are increasing due to climate change.

On the brief intense spell of rainfall, Kashyapi said that it is associated with local instability.

“On Sunday, there was a rise in day temperature, followed by moisture incursion from Arabian Sea which resulted in the intense rainfall spell over the city. This phenomenon is not restricted to September, but was observed in June, July and August,” he said.

As per IMD, June and July also reported heavy rainfall and flooding particularly in Pune district.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology (DGM), said, “The number of light and moderate rainfall days are decreasing, while extreme rainfall events are increasing on average due to climate change.”