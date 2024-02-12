IMD issues yellow rain alert for several states; check full details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall until February 13 in states across central and north India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The IMD predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in east Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand from February 12 to Feb 13, in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on February 12, in Bihar on February 13 and Feb 14, and in Gangetic West Bengal on February 14. Commuters wading through water-filled roads as rainfall batters Delhi.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

These states are expected to experience rainfall due to the influence of a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in the lower tropospheric levels. Hailstorms are also anticipated over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on February 12.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Rainfall is predicted over Odisha on February 12, Feb 15, and Feb 16, and in Uttar Pradesh from February 12 to Feb 14. The IMD foresees a gradual increase in minimum temperatures by 2°C-4°C over northwest India and east India in the next 5 and 3 days, it said. However, cold wave conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan on February 12.

The IMD's forecast indicates squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, over the Comorin area. Additionally, it suggests that the Gulf of Oman adjoining the northwest Arabian Sea is likely to experience squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into these regions.

On Sunday, minimum temperatures ranging from 7°C-11°C were observed across many areas of the northern plains. These temperatures were below the normal range in certain parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.6°C in Amritsar.