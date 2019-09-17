IMD predicts heavy rain in several states

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:26 IST

A cyclonic circulation over Malay Peninsula is likely to shift northwards gradually along the Arakan coast and move over to the northern part of Bay of Bengal between September 19 and 20, which will activate the east-west shear zone during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Under the influence of this system, “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, west Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours and north Konkan and madhya Maharashtra between September 19 and 20,” the bulletin stated.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 72 hours,it added.

Due to the likely increase in rainfall over Nepal between September 16 and 18, there could be a rise in water levels in the rivers of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from September 17 to 20.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall to likely occur over 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh during next three hours.

The overall monsoon rains are four percent above long period average (LPA). There is an 18% deficiency in northeast India, eight percent deficiency in northwest India while the rainfall is surplus by 23% in central India and 11% in southern Peninsular India.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:26 IST