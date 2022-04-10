IMD predicts heavy rainfall, severe heatwave in these states for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in many states which may bring the much-needed respite from the scorching heat that northern India is reeling under. According to the weather department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 12 and under its influence, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India.

“Consequently, intensity and distribution of the heatwave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from April 12,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Rainfall forecast and warnings:

>Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may witness rainfall during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 10, 13, and 14; over Arunachal Pradesh on April 13 and 14; Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may see rains on April 10, 13, and 14; rainfall is also in the forecast over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 10.

>Light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep area, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next five days.

>Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 10; and heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on April 10, 13 and 14 and over Tamil Nadu on April 11.

Heatwave warnings:

>In west Rajasthan, heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April 12-14.

>Severe heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from April 10-11; heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have also been predicted in some parts over Uttar Pradesh (east and west) and west Madhya Pradesh.

>Jharkhand is also expected to witness heatwave conditions from April 10 to 12; Himachal Pradesh and Jammu division on April 10 and 11; over Chhattisgarh on April 10.

