At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years

The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5°C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to data available with the IMD, the last time Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature this high in the month of April was in 1979 when the mercury increased to 44.8°C on April 28.

While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5°C. The normal range of maximum temperature during the first two weeks of April is around 32-34°C, said officials.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said, “The maximum temperature of 44.5°C recorded on Saturday is the highest that Gurugram has witnessed this year. This is also the second highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the month of April. This record might break in a day or two as there are predictions of the maximum temperature touching 45°C as severe heatwave is likely to continue in south Haryana districts till April 11.”

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5°C above normal.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to rise up to 46°C over the next five days and the minimum will be around 25-26 degrees. The city is likely to witness mainly clear skies over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded ‘very poor’ quality of air on Saturday with an air quality index of 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Friday, the city had recorded an AQI of 226, in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and Monday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.