At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5°C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to data available with the IMD, the last time Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature this high in the month of April was in 1979 when the mercury increased to 44.8°C on April 28.
While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5°C. The normal range of maximum temperature during the first two weeks of April is around 32-34°C, said officials.
Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said, “The maximum temperature of 44.5°C recorded on Saturday is the highest that Gurugram has witnessed this year. This is also the second highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the month of April. This record might break in a day or two as there are predictions of the maximum temperature touching 45°C as severe heatwave is likely to continue in south Haryana districts till April 11.”
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5°C above normal.
According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to rise up to 46°C over the next five days and the minimum will be around 25-26 degrees. The city is likely to witness mainly clear skies over the next few days.
Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded ‘very poor’ quality of air on Saturday with an air quality index of 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Friday, the city had recorded an AQI of 226, in the ‘poor’ category.
According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and Monday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents' Association met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them. President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors.
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
