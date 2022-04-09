Delhi faces severe heatwave as IMD issues ‘orange alert’ | Weather update
The meteorological office issued an orange alert Saturday, warning of a 'severe heatwave' in the national capital for the next two days with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.
"The northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April," the weather department said as per news agency PTI. "The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. We expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts," the department said.
On Friday, a 'severe heatwave' scorched Delhi with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and the highest so far this year.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. The weather stations at Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded maximum temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius, 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius, and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively as per PTI.
A 'heatwave' is declared for the plains when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. IMD declares a 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.
This year, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month. The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
-
AAP suffers jolt in Himachal, its state chief Anup Kesari joins BJP
In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, its state unit president Anup Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. Also read: Himachal ministers, MLAs to pay tax, five-decade-old practice ends Union minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders into the party at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.
-
14 injured in fire, cylinder blasts in central and north Delhi
At least 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi respectively in the early hours of Saturday, fire and police departments said. At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze.
-
Chandigarh is poised to fly, only no one is pressing the button: Neelam Mansingh
Eminent Chandigarh-based thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry feels as a cultural hub, Chandigarh is poised to fly – only the powers that be are not pressing the button. “Every creative work is a partnership between the artist and the sponsor, and in most situations, the sponsor is the government,” she says. The performance was scheduled to take place on World Theatre Day but was cancelled just three days before the event.
-
Govt ready for talks with Maoists if they express faith in Constitution: Baghel
Expressing satisfaction over the decline of Maoist incidents in the state, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the government is ready to hold talks with the Maoists if they express their faith in the Constitution of India. According to the state government records, in the last five years Maoist related violence has dipped from 479 incidents in 2017 to 226 in 2021.
-
Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India in 1970's after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple's sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11. After Bharti's claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics